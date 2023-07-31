Transfer News: Inter Miami keen on Suarez signing, PSG sign Barca keeper Tenas

Inter Miami keen on Suarez signing

Inter Miami are keen to sign Luis Suarez, according to Fabrizio Romano. Suarez is set to terminate his Gremio contract at the end of the year, despite having a contract until 2024.

Miami have already signed Suarez’s former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba this summer.

PSG sign Barca keeper Tenas

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on a three-year deal.

“I’m very happy to be joining this great club and to be part of the PSG goalkeeping family,” said Tenas.

The Spain U21 international came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy but failed to make a first-team appearance.

Burnley bid for Galatasaray full-back Boey

Burnley have submitted an offer for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, according to Goal. The Clarets have submitted a bid for the 22-year-old, who helped Galatasaray to the Turkish title last season.

Arsenal have reportedly been interested in Boey, with Galatasaray said to have a €25m (£21.5m) price tag on the Frenchman.

Mane says goodbye to Bayern team-mates

Sadio Mane has said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team-mates ahead of his move to Al Nassr, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. Mane is set to undergo a medical and sign a four-year deal worth more than €40m (£34.4m) with the Saudi Arabian side after just one season with the Bundesliga side.

Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to sign for Al Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle for Al Ahli. Sky Sports understands the fee is in the region of £23m.

Saint-Maximin penned a heartfelt message to Newcastle supporters on social media on Saturday. The 26-year-old follows Riyad Mahrez, who signed for Al Ahil on Friday, and will form an attacking frontline with the former Manchester City winger and ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

