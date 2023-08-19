Transfer News: Inter in talks with Bayern to sign Pavard, Chelsea submit official bid for Petrovic.

Inter in talks with Bayern to sign Pavard.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter are in talks with German Club, Bayern Munich to sign Pavard. Inter submitted a bid of €25m yesterday but Bayern Munich have not made any talks yet. The player is pushing to leave the club but the deal will depend on both clubs to agree.

Chelsea submit official bid for Petrovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have submitted an official bid for Petrovic. The bid submitted for the England Serbian goalkeeper is €15m. Negotiations are still ongoing between both parties and agreement would be reached after transfer fee has been settled.

Liverpool completes the signing of Endo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool have completed the signing of a new midfielder, Endo from German Club Stuttgart for a fee of €18m. The 30 year will wear Jersey number 3 in Liverpool and will add a lot of quality to the team.

