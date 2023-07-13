Transfer News: Inter Director In London Today To Seal Onana’s United Move, Man Utd’s Hojlund bid

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Inter Director In London Today To Seal Onana’s United Move.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has flown to London today to try and seal the André Onana transfer quickly. A deal to Manchester United could be agreed in the next few hours as United push to sign the 27 year old goalkeeper.

Man Utd’s Hojlund bid rejected

Man Utd have seen a players in part-exchange for Rasmus Hojlund offer rejected by Atalanta with the Italian club insisting on a cash deal. They have placed a €100m (£85.5m) price on the 20-year-old’s, which United view as excessive, especially as they deal with a limited summer budget.

Chelsea lead Rayan Cherki race

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki. CaughtOffside claim Lyon want above £40m for the young winger, a fee which the Blues are yet to meet. However, they are said to be ahead of AC Milan in negotiations to land Cherki.

SkillsB (

)