Transfer News: Inter and Juventus drop bids for Lukaku, Chelsea not interested in signing Vlahovic.

Inter and Juventus drop bids for Lukaku.

Inter and Juventus have dropped their various bids for Chelsea’s striker, Romelu Lukaku. Inter bid is €35m plus €5m add-ons. Juventus dropped a bid of €37.5m + €2.5m add-ons which is valid Only when they sell Vhalovic. Inter Milan have not received any green light from Lukaku to close the deal.

Chelsea not interested in signing Vlahovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are not interested in signing Vlahovic despite rumours. The player is not on Chelsea’s list and there is no talks and negotiations. Juventus bid to sign Lukaku doesn’t change their stance on Vhalovic.

Arsenal defender, Holding wanted by Besiktas.

Arsenal defender, Holding is wanted by Besiktas. The Turkish club sent a bid of €2.5m to sign the 27 year old center back who has less than 2 years on his current contract. Arsenal will reject the offer as they see it too small to sell the player.

Dusan Tadic terminates contract with Ajax.

Dusan Tadic have terminated his contract with Ajax immediately as he is now a free agent.

