Transfer news: Inigo Martinez signed two-year deal with Barcelona, Arsenal completes Timber transfer

* Erik ten Hag makes his first signing with the acquisition of his first signing, with Chelsea’s midfield, Mason Mount to Old Trafford, with a fee worth €64m plus €6m add-ons, contract until June 2028, with an option for a further year. (Transfermarkt)

* Lately, Luis Enrique has been appointed as the new PSG manager.

* Nasser confirms Mbappe’s possible move from PSG this summer

Real Madrid has given their consent to bringing Mbappe to Los Blancos, it seems possible since the French international has decided to leave PSG as a free agent without the intention of signing a new contract.

With no option of triggering his contract at Parc de Prince, Nassr has confirmed that Mbappe would likely leave the Ligue 1 competition in January to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

PSG chairman, Nassr Al-Khelaifi informed Le Parisien Fabrizio Romano that PSG will be left with no option but to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer since he has rejected signing a new contract with Luis Enrique’s side.

* Inigo Martinez has officially signed for Barcelona on a two-year contract from Athletic Club as a free agent. His contract will be due until June 30, 2025, with a minimum of €400m release clause.

* Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu have extended their contract with Inter Milan. Bastoni will remain with Inter until the summer of 2028 while Calhanoglu’s contract in Inter will be due until June 2027.

* According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has completed their second signing after securing the Declan Rice deal. The report stated that Jurrien Timber has completed a move to Emirate with a transfer fee worth €40m plus €5m easy add-ons until June 2028.

