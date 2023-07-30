Transfer News: Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical; Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical

United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Hojlund is already in England for his medical, and it’s claimed a deal could be finalised as early as Saturday as United look to finally round off their striker search. It’s claimed the Red Devils will spend £64.5million to wrap up a deal for Hojlund, who has been dubbed a rising star after one season with Atalanta. The report claims the two teams expect to finalise the agreement on Saturday, while Hojlund won’t play in Atalanta’s friendly clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

A lack of suitable offers could prompt Eden Hazard to retire at 32, according to Diario AS ( Football Espana). The Belgian international left Real Madrid early this summer, after it emerged he was not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season. Reports of interest from Belgium and the United States have yet to lead to anything concrete for the forward, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before moving to Spain in 2019.

United set to rival City for Gvardiol

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol. City have made the defender their top target, but a move has stalled in recent days. According to Fichajes, that has attracted the attention of United, with the Red Devils viewing Gvardiol as a ‘valuable asset’. City remain the favourites but competition for his signature is set to be fierce, though it will take a fee in the region of £86m to buy him.

Musah To Complete Milan Move Next Week

Yunus Musah is scheduled to travel to Milan at the start of next week to complete his move to AC Milan. An official offer of €18M plus €2M add ons will be made tonight/tomorrow and then the two clubs will exchange documents.

Macrrio (

)