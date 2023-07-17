Transfer News: Hojlund remains on Man Utd radar, Ex-Man Utd youngster Odubeko to join Maritimo

Hojlund remains on Man Utd radar

Man Utd still hope to get a deal done for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to Sky Sports. Willingness from all parties to get a deal done with Hojlund keen on the move. If there are departures in defence and midfield, United will look at their options. They remain interested in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international played under Erik ten Hag at Utrecht.

Ex-Man Utd youngster Odubeko to join Maritimo

Former Manchester United youngster Mipo Odubeko is set to join Maritimo on a two-year deal. The 20-year-old, who was released by West Ham last month, is already in Portugal to join up with his new team. The striker is a Republic of Ireland U21 international who also spent time in Man City’s academy.

Fulham want Morato

Fulham are also in talks to sign Benfica centre-back Morato. The player wants to move to Fulham, and has told Benfica of his desire to leave. Fulham are willing to pay £19m, but that figure will not be accepted by Benfica. Marco Silva is keen to sign the Brazil U20 international.

Man Utd in ‘broad agreement’ over Onana signing

Man Utd have a broad agreement in place with Inter Milan over the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, with the player keen on a move to Old Trafford. There is work to do to get the deal over the line as both clubs discuss the structure of the move. Onana has made it clear he wants to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

