Transfer News: Hojlund now in Carrington for medicals, Ajax in race to sign Man City winger, Carlos.

Hojlund now in Carrington for medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Danish striker, Hojlund is now in Carrington for medicals inorder to complete his move to Manchester United. Hojlund will sign a 5 year contract until June 2028 with an option for a further season.

Ajax in race to sign Man City winger, Carlos.

Ajax are now in the race to to sign Man City winger, Carlos Borges. They are competing with West Ham to hijack the winger. Final details will be discussed between all parties in order to decide the future of Carlos.

Inter Milan in talks to sign Scamacca from West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter Milan are in talks to sign Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham for a fee of about €25m. Agreement expected to be reached in the next few days as the player is keen on the move.

Man City interested in signing Doku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City are interested in signing Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku from French side, Rennes. Manchester City see the player as a replacement for Mahrez who joined Al Ahli.

