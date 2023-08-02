Transfer News: Højlund Completes Man Utd Medical, Colwill Agrees Long Term Deal With Chelsea

Rasmus Højlund Joins Manchester United:

In a stunning development, Rasmus Højlund has completed his long-awaited move to Manchester United. The Danish striker’s dream has come true as he signs a contract until 2028, with an option for one more year until 2029. With Erik ten Hag’s wish fulfilled, Højlund brings a new dimension to the Theatre of Dreams.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Levi Colwill Commits to Chelsea:

Chelsea has secured the services of rising star Levi Colwill with a new long-term deal until 2028. The agreement includes an option for a one-year contract extension until June 2029. Recognized as one of the best young center-backs globally, Colwill’s defensive prowess has impressed Poch, earning him a valuable spot in Chelsea’s lineup.

Juventus Evaluates Lukaku and Vlahović Swap:

Juventus coach Allegri is content with the current squad, but the club is open to evaluating irresistible offers due to financial considerations. This has sparked speculation about a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dušan Vlahović, making it one of the transfer sagas to watch closely.

Lucas Moura’s Homecoming to São Paulo:

Lucas Moura has returned to his roots, signing a contract until December with São Paulo. The former Tottenham winger arrives on a free transfer and will be reuniting with James Rodriguez, forming a dynamic duo for São Paulo.

