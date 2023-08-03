Transfer News: Hojlund completes Man Utd medical, Brighton expect Chelsea target, Caicedo to stay

Hojlund completes Man Utd medical

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his £72m move from Atalanta, Sky Sports. Hojlund is likely to be formally presented this weekend – possibly at United’s pre-season game against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Brighton expect Chelsea target, Caicedo to stay

Brighton expect Moises Caicedo to be at the club when the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports. No club has reached their valuation so far and they don’t think that situation will change.

It’s understood the club have been impressed by Caicedo’s attitude and he is aware of the situation. Yesterday it emerged an unnamed club approached Brighton about a potential deal for the midfielder.

Chelsea’s latest bid of £80m was immediately rejected. Meanwhile, another source expect Chelsea to go back in with an improved bid.

McGarry agrees Aberdeen move

Central Coast Mariners left-back James McGarry has agreed terms with Aberdeen, but will not be joining until the birth of his first child. It’s understood the New Zealand international has agreed a three-year deal with Dons, who will be paying a six-figure sum for the 25-year-old.

McGarry is due to become a dad for the first time in the coming days and has been given special leave by his club. A number of clubs in Europe were also keen on the 25-year-old, but he was impressed by Dons’ vision for his development.

Aberdeen are in the Europa League play-offs this season and are guaranteed European football until Christmas, the Europa Conference League group stages.

Bournemouth agree Castrovilli move

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli. It’s understood the deal is worth €12m (£10.3m) with €2m (£1.7m) in potential add-ons. He’s an exciting box-to-box midfielder who operates predominantly as an eight, and Andoni Iraola believes he could fit into his system perfectly.

Should the deal be agreed he could be in the UK as soon as Friday to complete his medical and finalise personal terms. The 26-year-old made 26 appearances across league and cup competition last season as Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A.

