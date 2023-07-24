Transfer News: Hojlund Agrees €86k Per Week Contract With Man Utd, Real Madrid To Get Mbappe Cheap

Rasmus Hojlund agrees €86k per week contract with Man Utd

Rasmus Hojlund, a striker for Atalanta, and Manchester United have reached an agreement on a €86,000 per week contract in advance of a possible transfer. Fabrizio Romano anticipates an official offer from Hojlund this week, who is asking for a salary of €4.5 million a year and bonus payments of €9–10 million. Erik ten Hag thinks the Danish striker, who has 20-goal scoring potential, is ideal for United’s offense. The Dutchman’s pursuit of Hojlund is anticipated to receive support from the club hierarchy. With several conversations required to determine the ultimate price, a sale might be closed for between €60 and €65 million.

Real Madrid to get Mbappe cheap

Kylian Mbappe of PSG has been placed on the transfer market, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez intends to gain a €30 million reduction on the player. Mbappe and Real Madrid have a deal for him to visit the Bernabeu in the summer. With interest from the Premier League, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Saudi Pro League, PSG is seeking to transfer him right away. Although the transfer fee is a tricky situation, Real Madrid remains the heavy favorite to sign the striker.

However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put in place a transfer strategy to save the team €30 million on the player and is working “tirelessly” to complete a deal. Perez’s strategy is to simply exercise patience. Mbappe’s asking price is now estimated to be around €150 million, but Los Blancos have been informed that PSG will lower that figure to €120 million starting in mid-August.

Liverpool are the firm favourites to land Southampton midfielder Romeo La.

Romeo La, a midfielder for Southampton, is supposedly being pursued by Liverpool this summer, according to rumors from Belgium. The Reds have already signed Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but Fabinho’s prospective move to Saudi Arabia and Jordan Henderson’s exit for Al Ettifaq have prompted rumors. To make up for the losses, Klopp is anticipated to sign at least two midfielders, with La presently at the top of his list.

According to the Belgian publication La Dernière Heure, La is “on alert” for a prospective move to Anfield as “doors are opening” for a transfer to Liverpool.

La has drawn interest from Chelsea and Arsenal as well, but Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool sees La as a priority,” while his two Premier League opponents have other priorities. La Dernière Heure claims Championship side Southampton are being very greedy’ by asking Liverpool for €60 million (£52 million) for the 19-year-old despite being demoted from the Premier League last season.

Resourceful (

)