Transfer news: Hodgson keen for Olise amid interest from Blues and City;Klopp offers £21m for Andre

Hodgson keen for Olise amid interest from Blues and City

All the top stories and transfer rumors from Wednesday’s newspapers.

DAILY MAIL

Roy Hodgson admitted Crystal Palace faces a fight to keep Michael Olise, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to sign a new deal at Tottenham if his Bayern Munich move collapses. If he does stay put this summer, then Kane would consider opening talks on a new deal if they show significant progress on the pitch under Ange Postecoglou.

Man Utd are reportedly set to offer Jonny Evans a one-year deal for the upcoming Premier League season after the defender returned to the club on a short-term basis.

Spurs could launch a raid on Barcelona with two stars reportedly in their sights – Frank Kessie and Clement Lenglet.

PSG is reportedly expecting an offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe following a phone call between Todd Boehly and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the ongoing summer transfer window while attending the club’s awards evening, according to reports.

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical at Manchester United as the club gets set to make the Atalanta striker their third signing of the summer.

Manchester United opened talks with Real Sociedad yesterday over the sale of Donny van de Beek and are awaiting an improved offer from Galatasaray for Fred ahead of making their next transfer move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Bournemouth have re-entered talks with Bristol City over a £25m deal for midfielder Alex Scott.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hit back at wantaway forward Joao Felix by defiantly insisting that ‘nobody is bigger than the club’.

Burnley is recruiting for a stretcher bearer to join their team at Turf Moor.

THE SUN

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the brink of leaving Arsenal for Burnley.

Barcelona has reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain three players in exchange for Kylian Mbappe – Ousmane Dembele, Gavi, and Raphinha.

Klopp offers £21m for Andre

Liverpool has reportedly offered £21million for Fluminese and Brazil midfielder Andre as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his midfield options.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has played 144 games for the Serie A side after breaking into the senior squad in 2020.

The holding midfielder made his debut for the Selecao in a 4-2 friendly defeat to Senegal in June.

Andre is under contract until 2026 and Fluminense recently turned down a £19m bid from Fulham.

Klopp has stressed the need to strengthen in midfield after Jordan Henderson moved to Al Ettifaq for £12m and and Fabinho joined fellow Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for £40m.

Harry Kane is ‘ready to pay £20m to buy himself free of Tottenham contract’

Harry Kane is reportedly ready to buy himself out of the final year of his Tottenham contract to force through a move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The England skipper’s future has become the most fraught transfer saga of the summer with Spurs adamant it will take a £100m fee to let the striker leave.

Bayern, who have now reportedly seen three bids rejected for the 30-year-old, have emerged as Kane’s most likely destination with club executives Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe flying into London for talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday.

Ahead of a third approach believed to be in the region of £85m, which was swiftly turned down by the Premier League outfit.

Still, despite the fee eclipsing the German’s record purchase, it is some way short of Spurs’ evaluation which has alerted Bild to the possibility of the forward taking matters into his own hands.

The German outlet report that Kane may decide to ‘buy himself free’ from the final year of his Spurs contract by giving up a sizeable portion of his salary, which is believed to be around £20.6m per year.

That sum could be enough to close the gap between the respective clubs’ positions and would be an extraordinary step for Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer to depart north London.

Bild goes on to list the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Julian Nagelsmann who have made similar moves in the past and even suggest that Thomas Tuchel’s side may be in a position to compensate Kane down the line should such an agreement be reached.

Meanwhile, Mail Sport reported on Monday how Spurs will also consider a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson if they do sell the England captain.

Full 25-man Arsenal squad for Monaco revealed with Folarin Balogun and Declan Rice question

Arsenal news: The Gunners have a last chance to prepare for the new season ahead of the Community Shield and Mikel Arteta still has a group of key players missing.

Arsenal are back home and ready to face their final week of preparation before the Premier League gets underway. On hallowed turf once more, their Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday is the first chance for most fans to catch a glimpse of their new signings.

Havertz scored his first goal for the club in a 5-3 win over Barcelona whilst Rice was at the heart of midfield against Manchester United. He remains somewhat of a doubt for this game having not featured in the last match though.

“Dec had quite a strong kick in training so we didn’t want to take the risk,” Mikel Arteta said last week in America. “He wasn’t really comfortable training yesterday and we decided not to train.”

Without an update on Rice at this stage, it’s unknown if he is fit enough to play. There is also the case that he could be saved for the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday as preparations take another step up in intensity.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt having missed all of pre-season so far. “Alex [Zinchenko] had a little muscular issue, unfortunately,” Arteta explained in the USA. “I think he will be back soon but it’s a shame he hasn’t been with us the whole tour.”

