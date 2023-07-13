Transfer News: Henderson likely to leave Liverpool, Man Utd striker, Elanga is wanted by Everton.

Henderson likely to leave Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson is likely to leave Liverpool this summer and join his former team mate and the current coach of Al Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia. Liverpool are asking for a fee if €10m to let the player go to the Saudi Side. Negotiations will continue after the 33 year old midfielder makes his decision.

Man Utd striker, Elanga is wanted by Everton.

Manchester United striker, Anthony Elanga is wanted by Everton. New rounds of talks will take place between both clubs in order to make an agreement. The player may leave the Man Utd in order to get more playing time.

Chelsea and Inter Milan to be in new round of talks soon for Lukaku deal.

Chelsea and Inter Milan will be in new round of talks soon for Lukaku deal after a €30m bid was submitted yesterday by the Italian Club. Inter Milan are hoping to make the deal pull through before other clubs sign the striker.

Sportsmannie (

)