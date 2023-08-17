Transfer News: Hall likely to leave Chelsea, Olise reject Chelsea, signs 4 year contract with Palace

Hall likely to leave Chelsea.

David Ornstein revealed that youngster, Hall is likely to leave Chelsea this summer to Newcastle. The fullback want to have more playing time, feel important in the squad and participate in the UCL with Newcastle. Hall wants a permanent move, not loan; and Newcastle set a huge proposal of about 30 million pounds for the youngster.

Olise reject Chelsea, signs 4 year contract with Palace.

Skysports revealed that Olise have rejected Chelsea to sign a 4 year deal with Palace. Chelsea triggered Michael Olise release clause of 35 million pounds but the player is not interested in the move as he want to remain in Crystal Palace. Chelsea move for the 21 year old forward is now off.

Romeo La signs as a new Chelsea player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Romeo La have signed as a new Chelsea player from Southampton after completing his medical tests. Chelsea paid a fixed fee of 53 million pounds plus add-ons of 5 million pounds. Chelsea will soon make the deal official, just a matter of time.

