Transfer News: Hall is wanted by Newcastle, Chelsea complete medical tests for new striker, Deivid.

Hall is wanted by Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea full back, Hall is wanted by Newcastle United. The player was supposed to join Crystal Palace on loan but the deal is still in stand. Hall signed a six year deal with Chelsea and it will be a bit different for him to leave but Newcastle want to find a solution.

Chelsea complete medical tests for new striker, Deivid.

Fabric Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed medical tests for new striker, Deivid who joined from Santos for a fixed fee of €16m plus €4m add-ons. The deal will soon be made official as it is almost done.

Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech wanted by Galatasaray.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech is wanted by Turkish Club, Galatasaray. The player will likely join as he is no longer in Chelsea project. Chelsea already agreed a deal from Hakim Ziyech with Galatasaray but it is now subject to final details and medical tests.

