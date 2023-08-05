Transfer News: Gvardiol signs contract as new Man City player, Man Utd signs new full back, Harry.

Gvardiol signs contract as new Man City player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Gvardiol has signed his contract as a new Manchester City player. The deal will soon be made official after the final details are completed with RB Leipzig. The defender was keen on joining Man City and agreed personal terms some weeks ago.

Man Utd signs new full back, Harry.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have signed a new full back, Harry from Championship side, Watford. The deal has been done and sealed for the talented England youngster.

Kamada officially joins Italian Club, Lazio.

Lazio on their official Facebook page revealed that Japanese forward, Daichi Kamada has signed for them on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The player signed a two year contract until June 2025 with option for a further season.

Atalanta trying to hijack Inter move for Scamacca.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Atalanta are trying to hijack Inter Milan move for Scamacca. West Ham are not satisfied with Inter €24m bid made today and they are ready to listen to Atalanta proposal.

Sportsmannie (

)