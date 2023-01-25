Transfer News: Gunners Make Chiesa Their Number 1 Transfer Target, Blues Reignite Interest In Gordon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunners make Federico Chiesa their number one transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The report adds Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has identified Chiesa as his number one target to strengthen the attack and Arsenal’s title-charge under the Spanish boss this term could help to lure the winger to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old Italian has enjoyed a stellar time over the last few years with club and country, but has been plagued by injuries in recent times.

Chelsea reignite interest in Anthony Gordon

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Chelsea are going to revive their interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon, whom they failed to sign last summer.

The 21-year-old is valued around £60 million by the Toffees and is likely to leave Goodison park this month, with Newcastle launching a bid last week.

The Blues want to further strengthen their forward line after the recent acquisitions of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix, and believe they can take advantage of Everton’s financial crisis.

Liverpool summer recruit Calvin Ramsay set to leave on loan

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Calvin Ramsay could be heading out on loan, just mere months after joining Liverpool from Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old was an exciting summer signing, expected to serve as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and highly regarded in Scotland. However, he’s only appeared in the League Cup and once in Europe.

Swansea City are viewed as a potential destination for the young defender as he looks to continue his development, and earn vital minutes under his belt.

Juventus left-back Frabotta on the verge of joining Genoa on loan

Gianluca Frabotta’s career has been a whirlwind in the last six months. Last summer, the left-back joined Serie A newcomers Lecce on loan, but his time there was cut short before he made his debut. Instead, he joined Serie B club Frosinone.

He has impressed with his performances, making 14 league appearances for Frosinone this season, recording three assists in the process.

The 23-year-old could now be heading for another temporary move away from the Allianz Stadium, according to GOAL, who say Frabotta is on the verge of joining Genoa on a loan transfer until the end of the season.

Khalid311 (

)