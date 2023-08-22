Transfer News: Greenwood ‘banned from training ground’; Chelsea weighing up bid for Barcola

Greenwood ‘banned from training ground’

Mason Greenwood will not be allowed to return to Manchester United’s training ground, according to ESPN. The decision follows a bombshell statement released by the Red Devils on Monday, with Greenwood set to continue his career elsewhere. The club are scrambling to find an exit solution forGreenwood, who joined their academy set-up at the age of 7. But if they can’t scout out a new home before the transfer deadline on September 1, senior figures at Old Trafford will reportedly consider mutually terminating his contract.

SOURCE: ESPN

Chelsea weigh up bid for Barcola

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for young Lyon attacker Bradley Barcola. Football Transfers claim the 20-year-old is the latest name on Mauricio Pochettino’s wishlist after scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists in 31 games last season. Barcola, who has a contract with Lyon until 2026, also scored twice and setting up two more goals in the recent Under-21 Euros. Lyon want €50m (£42.8m) to sell Barcola, and have already rejected a bid from Paris Saint-Germain worth €30m (£25.7m). RMC Sport believe a deal worth €35m (£29.9m) could prove successful.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Done deal: Otavio joins Al-Nassr

Otavio has joined Al-Nassr from Porto in a deal that is believed to have netted the Portuguese giants a whopping €60million – a record club transfer fee received.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (

)