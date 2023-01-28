Transfer News: Gordon passes Newcastle medical; Arsenal must increase bid by £30m to sign Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gordon passes Newcastle medical

Anthony Gordon has passed his Newcastle medical ahead of his £45m move from Everton. He will become Newcastle United’s second most expensive transfer behind Alexander Isak and their first signing of this transfer window.

Arsenal must increase bid by £30m to sign Caicedo

Arsenal will need to significantly increase their offer for Brighton star, Moises Caicedo in order to stand any chance of signing him in January. Brighton are only willing to sell the midfielder for £90m which means the Gunners will need to increase their bid by another £30m in order to secure his signature, having seen an official bid of £60m rejected.

PSV want Elanga on loan

According to reports, PSV are interested in Manchester United star Anthony Elanga and are hoping to sign him on loan. The Sweden international has played 19 games for the Red Devils this season, but made only five Premier League starts.

West Ham reject Newcastle United’s bid.

According to reports, Newcastle United have had their opening bid for Harrison Ashby rejected, but talks are still ongoing. The Magpies are looking to bring in cover for Kieran Trippier before the transfer window closes and are in negotiations with West Ham to sign Harrison Ashby.

James Maddison to Newcastle?

Newcastle United could still be in line to sign James Maddison from Leicester City before deadline day. The midfielder is looking increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract, leading to speculation he could seek a move away in the near future.

