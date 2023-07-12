Transfer News: Gallagher On Tottenham Radar, Henderson Weighing Up Saudi Move

Gallagher On Tottenham Radar

According to Daily Telegraph, as they search for a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is desired by Atletico Madrid and clubs in the German Bundesliga, Tottenham have Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in their eyes

(Source: Daily Telegraph)

Henderson Weighing Up Saudi Move

According to Daily Telegraph, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering joining Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League, which is currently led by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard.

The 33-year-old England midfielder only extended his contract at Anfield for a further four years in August 2021.

(Source: Daily Telegraph)

Lafferty Joins Johnstone Burgh

According to Skysports, Kyle Lafferty has returned to Scottish football and has signed a two-year contract with Johnstone Burgh, a club in the seventh division.

Kilmarnock dropped the 85-cap Northern Ireland international at the beginning of this year for disciplinary reasons.

He had already received a 10-game SFA suspension for using sectarian words in October.

(Source: Sky Sports)

ThousandWords (

)