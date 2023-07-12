Transfer News: Gallagher On Tottenham Radar, Henderson Weighing Up Saudi Move
Gallagher On Tottenham Radar
According to Daily Telegraph, as they search for a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is desired by Atletico Madrid and clubs in the German Bundesliga, Tottenham have Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in their eyes
(Source: Daily Telegraph)
Henderson Weighing Up Saudi Move
According to Daily Telegraph, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is considering joining Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League, which is currently led by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard.
The 33-year-old England midfielder only extended his contract at Anfield for a further four years in August 2021.
(Source: Daily Telegraph)
Lafferty Joins Johnstone Burgh
According to Skysports, Kyle Lafferty has returned to Scottish football and has signed a two-year contract with Johnstone Burgh, a club in the seventh division.
Kilmarnock dropped the 85-cap Northern Ireland international at the beginning of this year for disciplinary reasons.
He had already received a 10-game SFA suspension for using sectarian words in October.
(Source: Sky Sports)
ThousandWords (
)