Transfer News: Galatasaray in talks to sign Ndombele, Barca midfielder, Kessie wanted by Al Ahli.

Galatasaray in talks to sign Ndombele.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray are in talks to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur. The Turkish club sees him as an option for their midfield. There is no agreement yet for the French midfielder but Galatasaray keep pushing for the target. The move is also up to the player to agree personal terms with them.

Barca midfielder, Kessie wanted by Al Ahli.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barca midfielder, Kessie is wanted by Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli. Barcelona are open to selling Franck Kessie and it is up to the player to decide his next club. Juventus and some Premier League clubs are also interested in the player.

Former Everton defender, Yerry Mina close to joining Fiorentina.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that former Everton defender, Yerry Mina is close to joining Italian Club, Fiorentina on a free transfer. He will sign his contract as new Fiorentina defender tomorrow and other medical tests soon.

