Transfer News: Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical, PSG Set To Launch £85m Kane Transfer Bid

Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical

Understand All of the paperwork for Chelsea’s signing of Angelo Gabriel with Santos has now been completed. According to reports, the 2004-born star will finish the second round of medical exams and then fly to the United States with Chelsea.

PSG set to launch £85m Kane transfer bid

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a £85m (€100m) bid for Harry Kane, according to RMC Sport.

They have already got in touch with Tottenham as they have shifted their primary target to the England international from Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Bayern Munich are also preparing an alternative offer and it has been reported that Kane prefers a move to the German champions.

Villa complete Torres signing

Aston Villa have completed the signing of centre-back from Pau Torres from Spanish side Villarreal.

Torres arrives from head coach Unai Emery’s former club in a deal that will cost an initial £33m, the second-highest fee in Villa’s history behind only the £38m paid for Emiliano Buendia from Norwich in 2021.

The centre-back, who had one year remaining on his existing contract, made 39 appearances for Villarreal last season and was part of the Spain squad which reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool to make a move for Levi Colwill

Liverpool are ready to make a move for 20-year-old Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill. That’s according to talkSPORT, who say that the Reds could launch a bid anytime soon for the U21 European Championships winner, who Chelsea do not intend to sell.

The Blues want to keep the academy graduate, but the youngster is said to be stalling on a new deal amid interest from Brighton and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old caught the eye during his loan tenure at the Amex last season, and played a pivotal role in Young Lions U21 Euros triumph, where they impressively did not surrender a single goal.

Everton eyeing move for Red Devils’ winger Anthony Elanga

Everton are keen on signing versatile Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The Sweden international is out of favour under Erik ten Hag after making only seven starts last season. Man United will reportedly demand a fee of around €15-20 million to sanction his departure.

Inter confirm Handanovic exit

Inter have confirmed their legendary goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has left after 11 seasons at the club.

The Slovenian had been a deputy to Andre Onana – linked to Manchester United – last campaign.

Done Deal: PSG sign Benfica youngster Ndour

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Cher Ndour from Benfica.

The 18-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the club.

Ndor initially featured for Benfica’s reserve team in Liga Portugal 2 becoming, at 16 years and 279 days old, the youngest-ever player to play for Benfica B.

In March, he made his first-team debut in a game against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

