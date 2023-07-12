Transfer News: Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical, Erik ten Hag Wants To Sign Antonio Rudiger

Gabriel To Undergo Second Chelsea Medical

Understand All of the paperwork for Chelsea’s signing of Angelo Gabriel with Santos has now been completed. According to reports, the 2004-born star will finish the second round of medical exams and then fly to the United States with Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Man City open to sell Borges

Manchester City are open to selling winger Carlos Borges this summer, according to reports.

Borges scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 24 appearances for City’s Under 21 side last season.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from Southampton, Bournemouth, Leicester and Nottingham Forest.

Kane to return to Spurs training today

Harry Kane will return to training on Wednesday and ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou revealed how he expects the conversation with the 29-year-old to go.

The Australian said: “I don’t think it is my role to sit there and sort of treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I am big on treating everyone the same.

“Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well.

“I doubt it will be defining in the manner people think. I want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.”

