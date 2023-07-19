Transfer News: Fulham Table £15m For Bassey, Onana Arrives Ahead Of Move To Man Utd

Onana Arrives Ahead Of Move To Man Utd

Onana has arrived ahead of his €55m move to Manchester United and the player has said, “I am a person who always wants new challenges. Playing in the Premier League and for a club like Manchester United is irresistible. I want and I hope to win the Champions League at United.

His [Samir Handanovic] advice and teachings have made me better and I will keep them with me, they will help me in this new adventure in Manchester.

I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me.”

Premier League Club Table £15m For Bassey

Fulham have made an initial bid in writing to Ajax for centre-back Calvin Bassey. Proposal for 23 year old Nigeria international worth around £15m. Ajax are yet to respond. However, he has previously been interest from Brighton. His Contract at Ajax runs till 2027.

Al Ahli table €25m for Allan Saint-Maximin

Al Ahli official bid for Allan Saint-Maximin is worth €25m and hope it’ll l convince Newcastle to sell. They want more but negotiation is advancing to crucial stages.

Newcastle are confident to complete Harvey Barnes deal once they’ll sell Saint-Maximin.

Romeu returns to Barca

Oriol Romeu has returned to Barcelona after starting his career in La Masia 19 years ago.

The Contract is valid until June 2026 and Documents have been signed with Girona. The club has pegged his Release clause at €400m.

Ampadu joins Leeds United from Chelsea

Leeds United have announced the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee .

