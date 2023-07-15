SPORT

Transfer News: Fulham Open Talks With Chelsea For Hudson Odoi, Juventus Eye Kyle Walker Transfer.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Fulham Open Talks With Chelsea For Hudson Odoi.

Fulham have officially opened talks with Chelsea as they step up their attempts to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi according to The Times. The Chelsea winger is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is seeking a move away from the club to get regular playing time. Fulham have identified him as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.

{Source: The Times}

Juventus Eye Kyle Walker Transfer.

Juventus are showing a late interest in Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker aged 33. The Italian side want the defender as a cover for their fullback spot and think he is attainable. Kyle Walker on the other hand has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich in recent weeks and he has reportedly agreed terms with them. It remains to be seen how Juventus will get ahead of Bayern Munich in the race for Walker.

[Source: SamiMokbel81_DM , @ChrisWheelerDM The Athletic]

