Transfer News: Fred To Fenarbahçe SEALED, Liverpool & Chelsea Battle For Caicedo
Fred To Fenarbahçe SEALED
Manchester United’s midfielder Fred is set to make a switch to Fenerbahçe. The deal has been sealed at €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons. Fred’s medical is booked, confirming the transfer.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool and Chelsea Battle for Moisés Caicedo
Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a bidding war for Moisés Caicedo. Brighton’s decision to sell to the highest bidder has escalated the competition. Liverpool has already initiated contact with Brighton, while Chelsea remains in the race after an unsuccessful £48 million bid for Roméo La.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Done Deal: James Ward-Prowse’s Move to West Ham
James Ward-Prowse is on his way to West Ham, with the agreement reached and medical tests scheduled. Meanwhile, talks over personal terms with Harry Maguire continue as Manchester United aims to solidify their team.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Done Deal: Bournemouth’s Signing of Alex Scott
Bournemouth has secured the promising talent of Alex Scott in a £25 million deal. Despite interest from various clubs, the 2003-born midfielder will be joining Bournemouth for a fixed fee of £20 million and additional £5 million in add-ons.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Done Deal: Matěj Kovář Joins Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen has signed Matěj Kovář from Manchester United on a permanent deal. The transfer fee of €9 million has been confirmed, and Kovář’s medical tests are set to kick off.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
