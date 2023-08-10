Transfer News: Fred To Fenarbahçe SEALED, Liverpool & Chelsea Battle For Caicedo

Fred To Fenarbahçe SEALED

Manchester United’s midfielder Fred is set to make a switch to Fenerbahçe. The deal has been sealed at €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons. Fred’s medical is booked, confirming the transfer.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool and Chelsea Battle for Moisés Caicedo

Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a bidding war for Moisés Caicedo. Brighton’s decision to sell to the highest bidder has escalated the competition. Liverpool has already initiated contact with Brighton, while Chelsea remains in the race after an unsuccessful £48 million bid for Roméo La.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: James Ward-Prowse’s Move to West Ham

James Ward-Prowse is on his way to West Ham, with the agreement reached and medical tests scheduled. Meanwhile, talks over personal terms with Harry Maguire continue as Manchester United aims to solidify their team.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Bournemouth’s Signing of Alex Scott

Bournemouth has secured the promising talent of Alex Scott in a £25 million deal. Despite interest from various clubs, the 2003-born midfielder will be joining Bournemouth for a fixed fee of £20 million and additional £5 million in add-ons.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Matěj Kovář Joins Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Matěj Kovář from Manchester United on a permanent deal. The transfer fee of €9 million has been confirmed, and Kovář’s medical tests are set to kick off.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Happylee (

)