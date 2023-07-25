Transfer News: Former Man Utd Player Wilfried Join Galatasaray, Kudus Latest Amid Arsenal Interest

Done deal: Zaha completes Galatasaray move

Wilfried Zaha has officially joined Galatasaray, putting an end to the saga surrounding his future, according to GOAL.

The Ivory Coast international, 30, had turned down the offer of a lucrative new deal at Selhurst Park.

Zaha has signed a three-year contract worth £3.7million per season and he’ll wear the No.14 shirt in Istanbu.

Mohammed Latest Amid Arsenal And Chelsea Interest.

Manchester United could battle both Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

According to the Telegraph, Erik ten Hag’s side retain interest in the 22-year-old Ghanaian, who’s been tipped to join either London club.

Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ over Amrabat

Manchester United have reached a transfer deal with Fiorentina to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to reports in his native Morocco.

Amrabat, 26, has been increasingly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and would bolster Erik ten Hag’s midfield options.

West Ham pushing for Maguire

Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are still ‘pushing’ to sign Harry Maguire – and have not ruled out a loan or a permanent transfer this summer. Erik ten Hag is understood to be open to selling Maguire, having already stripped him of the captaincy and handed it to Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund

Manchester United have settled on personal terms with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund but are yet to submit any formal offers for the player at club level. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that United are expected to open the bidding by the end of this week.

