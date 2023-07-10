Transfer News: Fofana Completes Union Berlin Medical, Hakim Ziyech Reject Al-Nassr Contract Offer.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Fofana Completes Union Berlin Medical.

According to Fabrizio Romano, UDavid Datro Fofana has just completed medical tests as new Union Berlin player on loan from Chelsea. Agreement has been reached and documents now signed for loan until June 2024 with no buy option included.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

Hakim Ziyech Reject Al-Nassr Contract Offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hakim Ziyech has rejected Al-Nassr’s new contract offer after his failed medical. The new deal had a 40% base-wage decrease, but with the chance to still earn the full €15m salary if he stayed fit. Another Saudi club, Al-Ahli could make a move instead.

(Source: jamesbenge)

Mbappé Insist On Staying At PSG.

Kylian Mbappé will NOT extend his contract with PSG. The Emir of Qatar and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi are angry with his decision and Mbappé is also insisting on staying at the club until 2024.

(Source: le_Parisien_PSG )

