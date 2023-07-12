Transfer News: FIFA Ban Al-Nassr For Failing To Pay Musa Add-ons To Leicester; Joao Felix Open To Benfica Return

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

FIFA Ban Al-Nassr For Failing To Pay Musa Add-ons To Leicester.

FIFA have BANNED Al-Nassr from registering new players for failing to pay add-ons owed to Leicester City as part of the Ahmed Musa deal. The Saudi club are yet to pay Leicester the add-ons included in the deal that sent the Nigerian star from Leicester to Saudi Arabia and hence, FIFA have decided to intervene.

Joao Felix open to Benfica return

Benfica have opened talks to re-sign their former star Joao Felix on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid, according to Record. Atleti are desperate to offload the Portuguese forward from their books, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea. There is a willingness from all sides that he does not return to pre-season training in the Spanish capital, opening up a sensational return to Lisbon.

United make move for Joao Felix

Manchester United have made contact over a potential move for Atletico Madrid’s wantaway star Joao Felix, according to Spanish publication ABC. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Chelsea, though Mauricio Pochettino decided not to make the move permanent due to the arrival of Christopher Nkunku. The decision has thrown United a lifeline as they look to sign a new No 9 this summer, with the Red Devils previously keen on the ex-Benfica star.

