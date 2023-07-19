Transfer News: Evans signs for Man Utd, Mbappe plans to stay at PSG amid Madrid interest

Evans signs for Man Utd

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego. The defender has been training with the U21s following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Evans has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and ‘impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff’, according to a club statement. Evans mde 198 appearances for Man Utd before leaving in 2015, counting the Champions League, Premier League and League Cup among his honours.

Mbappe plans to stay at PSG amid Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappé has not changed his mind about his PSG future, according to GOAL. He plans to stay until 2024 despite interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The deadline for his final decision remains 31st of July, the same day he is due to receive €40m out of his €80m loyalty bonus.

Bayern Munich confirm Kim signing

Bayern Munich have signed Min-jae Kim from Napoli on a five-year contract until June 2028. Kim had been a reported defensive target for Manchester United, but opted to join Thomas Tuchel and the Bundesliga side.

The South Korea international said: “Bayern is a dream for every footballer. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come in Munich.

“It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here. In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me.

“My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: “Min-jae Kim has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league.

“He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

