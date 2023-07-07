Transfer News: Elliott could leave Chelsea this summer, Man Utd set Greenwood deadline

Elliott could leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea may be ready to let 20-year-old youngster go this summer, they’ll demand big sell-on clause

Chelsea are open to selling youngster Ben Elliott in this summer transfer window.

That is according to the Evening Standard.

Ben Elliott, who’s a highly-rated midfielder, has been on Chelsea’s books since the age of eight.

The 20-year-old has impressed in various age groups for the Blues, including last season as an important player for the Under-21s side.

He’s still waiting to make a first-team debut at club level. However, the London-born talent qualifies to play for Cameroon and made his senior international debut for the African country last month.

Man Utd set Greenwood deadline

Manchester United are close to deciding whether Mason Greenwood should ever play for them again.

United’s internal investigation into Greenwood will be concluded in the coming weeks, with the striker – currently suspended – to learn his fate before the start of the new season on August 14.

When the first of United’s players returned to the club’s Carrington complex to begin pre-season training on Thursday, Greenwood was a notable absentee.

AC Milan submit bid for Chukwueze

Italian giants AC Milan have submitted a bid to Villarreal for winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports.

The 24-year-old wide man is said to want to leave Villarreal this summer, and has just one year remaining on his deal with the Spanish side. He is also said to have agreed terms with AC Milan ahead of a potential move.

It means that the Italian team just need to agree a fee with Villarreal for the player in order for a move to take place. According to The Athletic, they have made a bid of up to £21.3 million for the player, although it is not mentioned if that will be accepted or rejected.

WILLIAN CLOSE TO NEW FULHAM DEAL

It appears that Willian will be gracing Craven Cottage again next season.

According to The Athletic, talks are progressing after The Cottagers tabled an improved offer to the Brazilian forward.

Saliba, Arsenal’s defensive rock forged in France.

In tying William Saliba down to a new contract, Arsenal have arguably secured the future of one of the finest centre-halves in England. But this is a player made in France.

By the time Saliba made his competitive Arsenal debut at 21, he had already played for three Ligue 1 clubs — Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille. Each was crucial to his development.

Chelsea intend to hold firm during negotiations over Moisés Caicedo, with Brighton demanding at least £100m for the midfielder.

Caicedo is Chelsea’s main target as they look to reinforce Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield. Although they hope about £80m will be enough to sign the Ecuador international, Brighton believe the benchmark has been set by Declan Rice’s impending £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.

Done Deals

SAMUELE MULATTIERI JOINS SASSUOLO

FC Internazionale Milano can announce that 22-year-old forward Samuele Mulattieri has joined US Sassuolo on a permanent deal.

Cardiff sign former Reading striker Yakou Meite

Cardiff have signed former Reading striker Yakou Meite on a two-year deal. Meite scored 47 goals in 165 appearances for Reading after joining them from Paris St Germain in 2016.

