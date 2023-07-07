Transfer News: Dybala Gets Phone Call From Pochettino As Chelsea Plot Move, West Ham Want Zakaria

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Dybala Gets Phone Call From Pochettino As Chelsea Plot Move.

Dybala has received a call from Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who appreciates him and would like to bring him to Stamford Bridge. But barring sudden change, he’s likely to stay at Roma. He is among Chelsea’s target to replace Mason Mount.

(Source: Goal Italia)

West Ham Want Zakaria.

West Ham have held discussions with Juventus over the signing of Denis Zakaria to help replace Declan Rice. Deal if it happens would be a loan, with an option to buy for around £16m.

(Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Man United Reach Agreement With Onana.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with André Onana himself on personal terms – it will be a 5-year deal, or a 4-year deal, with an option of another year.

(Source: Mike Verweij)

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Chizzy_Reality (

)