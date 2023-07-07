SPORT

Transfer News: Dybala Gets Phone Call From Pochettino As Chelsea Plot Move, West Ham Want Zakaria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 396 1 minute read

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Dybala Gets Phone Call From Pochettino As Chelsea Plot Move.

Dybala has received a call from Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who appreciates him and would like to bring him to Stamford Bridge. But barring sudden change, he’s likely to stay at Roma. He is among Chelsea’s target to replace Mason Mount.

(Source: Goal Italia)

West Ham Want Zakaria.

West Ham have held discussions with Juventus over the signing of Denis Zakaria to help replace Declan Rice. Deal if it happens would be a loan, with an option to buy for around £16m.

(Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Man United Reach Agreement With Onana.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with André Onana himself on personal terms – it will be a 5-year deal, or a 4-year deal, with an option of another year.

(Source: Mike Verweij)

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Chizzy_Reality (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 396 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Top 5 Players With Most Touches in The Premier League – 2022/23

4 mins ago

OPINION: Thiago’s Quality Still Makes Him Valuable To Liverpool Despite His Injury Record

14 mins ago

Ramos, Hojlund, and 3 Other Strikers Manchester United Could Sign This Summer

27 mins ago

Messi Vs CR7 Vs Neymar: Which Superstar Had the Best Goal and Assist Record After 700 Career Games?

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button