Transfer News: Dybala Could Join Chelsea This Summer; Sarri And Lazio Targets Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi

Dybala Could Join Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernández who is also Dybals’s teammate in Argentina spoke to ESPN Argentina saying, “I’ve sent text message to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea”.

“I hope he comes and joins us, let’s see what happens…”

Sarri And Lazio Targets Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio have added Callum Hudson Odoi onto their list of potential signings. The Chelsea winger had a disappointing loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season and is not thought to be in the plans of new Chelsea manager, Pochettino next season. A loan or an outright sale is on the cards for Hudson Odoi at Chelsea, though a loan is the most likely due to his huge wages.

Joao Felix open to Benfica return

Benfica have opened talks to re-sign their former star Joao Felix on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid, according to Record. Atleti are desperate to offload the Portuguese forward from their books, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea. There is a willingness from all sides that he does not return to pre-season training in the Spanish capital, opening up a sensational return to Lisbon.

Dunk extends at Brighton

Brighton captain and England international Lewis Dunk has signed new three year contract at the club.

Dunk will be under contract until June 2026 and that’s a huge news for Brighton as he’s crucial player.

