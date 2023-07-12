Transfer News: Dybala Could Join Chelsea This Summer, Arsenal Set Their Eyes On €10m Midfielder

Dybala Could Join Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernández who is also Dybals’s teammate in Argentina spoke to ESPN Argentina saying, “I’ve sent text message to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea”.

“I hope he comes and joins us, let’s see what happens…”

Arsenal Set Their Eyes On €10m Midfielder

Arsenal have sent a representative to Porto Alegre to make an opening proposal for Grêmio’s 23 year-old central midfielder, Bitello. The Brazilians want a transfer fee of €10m for the 70% of the player’s rights.

Pulisic Joins AC Milan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has landed in Italy and will sign with European giants, AC Milan in a deal that will see him remain at the club until 2027.

Dunk extends at Brighton

Brighton captain and England international Lewis Dunk has signed new three year contract at the club.

Dunk will be under contract until June 2026 and that’s a huge news for Brighton as he’s crucial player.

Faivre set for Bournemouth move

Romain Faivre has landed in England today with medical tests also booked in order to sign as new Bournemouth player. Deal of €15m already agreed with Lyon with no add-ons.

Faivre will join Lorient on loan until June 2024 then be part of Bournemouth 2024/2025 & long-term project.

Begović set for QPR move

QPR are closing in on deal to sign Asmir Begović as new goalkeeper on a short term contract valid until next June. Luton Town move won’t happen despite interest but QPR are on it.

