Transfer News: Done Deals, Ziyech rejected Al-Nassr’s offer, Luton Town are in talks over Young

Ziyech rejected Al-Nassr’s offer

Hakim Ziyech has turned down Al-Nassr’s contract offer after being asked to take a paycut, according to a report.

The Chelsea midfielder appeared to be another name on the long list of outgoings set to depart the Premier League for Saudi Arabia. Indeed, everything looked to be going smoothly until the 30-year-old had to do his medical.

Luton Town are in talks over Young

BBC have reported that Premier League newcomers, Luton Town are in talks with free agent Ashley Young, along with Everton. The English full-back was last with Aston Villa but has since been a free agent

Onana deal in ‘final stages’

According to the Daily Mail, Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United is at an advanced stage.

They outlet claims a deal worth £43million plus add-ons will be completed this week once Onana has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

It is understood Onana is keen to move to Old Trafford and so it is thought that any stumbling blocks in the final stages of negotiations will be unlikely.

Albert Sambi Lokonga confirms pre-season injury blow ahead of Arsenal friendly vs Nurnberg

Arsenal will be without Albert Sambi Lokonga for their pre-season training camp in Germany.

The Belgian midfielder has confirmed a muscle injury will keep him at home while a squad of first-teamers and academy hopefuls face Nurnberg in the Gunners’ first official friendly of the summer.

“Due to a muscular injury, I’ll sadly not be part of the summer camp with the team in Germany,” he posted on Instagram.

Leeds players return

Former Red Dan James is one of six players who returned to Leeds United training today as the Championship club prepare for Wednesday’s friendly in Oslo.

United kick off their pre-season friendlies against an old rival in the Norwegian capital, but international commitments for both sides mean neither will be at full strength.

James was joined by Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Helder Costa, Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson- all are expected to play a part on Wednesday.

Newcastle ‘could sell Saint-Maximin’ to fund Barnes move

Newcastle are hoping to sign Harvey Barnes this summer and could sell Allan Saint-Maximin in order to fund the move.

That is according to the Telegraph, who report that Newcastle are ‘wrestling with FFP restrictions’ and clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Saint-Maximin.

The report states that the forward is valued at around £40m and the fact that his place ‘would be under greater threat’ if Barnes joins means Saint-Maximin could be on the move.

£50m man has decided to join Newcastle United

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an important update on the Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United transfer saga.

Tweeting yesterday, the trusted transfer news expert stated that a deal is likely now just days away for Barnes to officially leave Leicester for a move to Newcastle.

“Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week,” Romano said.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done. Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

Done Deals

Dale Sign Adam Clayton

Rochdale Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Adam Clayton.

The experienced midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the club.

Liverpool forward confirms departure in seven-figure transfer deal

Teenager Elijah Gift has confirmed that he has left Liverpool.

The forward, 17, has departed the Reds to make the move to Athletic Bilbao. He has reportedly signed a five-year contract at the Spanish side.

