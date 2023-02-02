SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Ziyech Offered Way Out Of Chelsea, ﻿Madrid Continue To Push For Bellingham

Ziyech offered way out of Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech is said to be devastated after his loan to Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea collapsed due to clerical errors from the Blues, but he may still have a way out of Stamford Bridge. Nicolo Schira says Besiktas have called Chelsea about bringing Ziyech to Turkey, though high wages may complicate any potential transfer. The Super Lig’s transfer window remains open for another week.

Hakim Ziyech brutally denied deadline day transfer exit as PSG furious at Chelsea - Mirror Online

Madrid continue to push for Bellingham

Real Madrid remain persistent in their efforts to sign Jude Bellingham, according to AS ( ESPN). However, they need to beat Liverpool to get his services. It has been reported that the Premier League outfit are currently ahead in their pursuit of the England international.

Real Madrid To REPLACE Casemiro With €100m Bellingham?! | ERU - YouTube

Hibernian to consider contract for Devlin

Hibernian are running the rule over Michael Devlin as they weigh up whether to offer the former Hamilton, Aberdeen and Fleetwood defender a contract. The 29-year-old – who has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons – is a free agent after leaving the Cods on transfer deadline day. Devlin is currently training with the Hibees as he bids to land himself a deal and get his career back on track.

Lokonga speaks after loan from Arsenal

Albert Sambi Lokonga has explained his deadline loan from Arsenal to Crystal Palace, which doesn’t include a buy option.

“It was not easy to leave Arsenal because as you can see they are top of the league,” he told reporters. “But for me the important thing now was the confidence of Patrick Vieira.”

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Exeter sign free agent goalkeeper Woods

Exeter City sign experienced goalkeeper Gary Woods - Devon Live

OFFICIAL: Huddersfield bring in Smith on loan

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

