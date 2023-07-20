Transfer News: Done Deals, West Ham have interest in Gallagher, Joao Felix loves to play for Barca

West Ham have interest IN Gallagher

Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. West Ham are looking to bring in a couple of midfielders after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The report goes on to say that a departure from Stamford Bridge would have to be driven by Gallagher himself as Chelsea are keen to keep hold of him.

Joao Felix love to play for Barca

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has revealed he would love to play for Barcelona. The out-of-favour forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, but the Blues decided against making the move permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)

United ‘in advanced talks for Hojlund’

United are in deep-stage negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, the Independent reports.

Talks are currently over how much of the fee will be add-ons with a fee north of around £60m touted.

The article claims that such an amount would see United stay within Financial Fair Play rules although, amid Andre Onana’s imminent £47m arrival, the club would need to raise extra funds to complete the purchase.

Liverpool interested in Palace’s Doucoure

Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure as they consider potential midfield options.

The 23-year-old impressed at Selhurst Park last season after moving to the Premier League from Lens last summer in a deal worth up to £26million ($33.6m) including add-ons.

Palace will only entertain a significant sum due to Doucoure’s importance and may look at Southampton’s £50m valuation of Romeo La as guidance.

Walker wants Bayern

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly informed Pep Guardiola that he wishes to leave the club for Bayern Munich.

German outlet Bild have claimed that despite the England man joining City on their pre-season tour, he has made it clear that he wants to be sold to the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Barcelona chasing star who was singled out by Aubameyang

Barcelona are in talks to sign Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez, who Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once tipped to become a “great player.”

Azeez, 20, has only made one first-team appearance for Arsenal and spent last season on loan at second-tier Spanish side Ibiza before joining Wigan Athletic, who suffered relegation from the Championship.

With the latter, the Camden-born midfielder of Nigerian and Spanish descent only managed to play twice in January before a controversial end to his spell at the DW Stadium.

Done Deals

Ex-Southampton star joins Barcelona – and has £350m release clause in new contract

Former Southampton and Chelsea man Oriol Romeu has completed an incredible return to Barcelona – with a ludicrous release clause included in his contract.

Lucas Lavallée extends and joins USL Dunkerque on loan

Lucas Lavallée has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2026. The 20-year-old goalkeeper joins Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque on a season-long loan.

