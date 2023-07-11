Transfer News: Done Deals, Updates On Kylian Mbappe, Milinkovic-Savic, Andre Onana And Marco Verratti

Kylian Mbappe

PSG have not given up hope of getting Kylian Mbappé to sign a new contract until June 2025.

The French club are ‘considering every option’ to avoid losing him for free, including a written agreement that would ensure he is sold in 2024. (Source: RMC Sport)

Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinković-Savić is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a fee of around €40m.

He will put pen to paper on a three-year contract, with a medical still pending. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Andre Onana

An agreement between Manchester United and Inter for André Onana agreement is expected within 24-48 hours.

All parties involved would like the move to be sealed by the weekend. (Source: cmdotcom)

Marco Verratti

Diego Simeone has made Marco Verratti his priority transfer target for the Atlético midfield. (Source: MARCA)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Newcastle united have confirmed the signing in Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder joins the magpies on a 5-year deal from AC Milan. (Source: Newcastle United FC)

OFFICIAL: Atalanta have signed Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €10m + €1m add ons. He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal. (Source: Atalanta_BC)

Mr_Krabbs (

)