Transfer News: Done Deals, Tottenham reject Ndombele offer, McTominay swap deal touted

Tottenham reject Ndombele offer

Tottenham have rejected a £20m offer for Tanguy Ndombele, according to L’Equipe.

There has been a change of manager in north London meaning certain players could get a fresh start.

Ndombele was signed for huge sums but has failed to hit the heights expected after an impressive year at Napoli.

McTominay swap deal touted

United midfielder Scott McTominay could be used in a cash-plus-player deal to land Moises Caicedo.

Brighton have shown an interest in McTominay, prompting discussions of a potential Old Trafford switch for Caicedo, in a deal which sees the Scotland international move in the opposite direction.

Manchester United told to make move for Thomas Partey

Mason Mount is through the door at Manchester United but there is still a need to strengthen.

They will be back in the Champions League next season and require a squad to compete.

Linked with Moises Caicedo, United legend Paul Ince has instead urged the club to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Timber fee agreed

Arsenal have agreed a £38.7m transfer fee with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber, reports John Cross.

It’s claimed Arsenal will pay £34.3m up front for the Netherlands international, 22, with £4.3m coming in add-ons.

Allan Saint-Maximin considering Newcastle United exit

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is considering leaving the Magpies in the summer transfer window, according to 90min. A number of clubs are interested in the French winger, including Everton, Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Marseille.

90min have added that there is interest in Saint-Maximin from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are now being linked with the 26-year-old.

Newcastle do not plan to offer the winger a new deal, and the player himself is considering leaving St. James’ Park.

Done Deals

Derby County confirm transfer as defender heads out on loan

Derby County defender Kwaku Oduroh has wrapped up a season-long loan move to National League side Rochdale.

The Rams full-back has been on the radar of several National League clubs, as was reported by DerbyshireLive earlier this week.

Azpilicueta joins Atleti on free transfer from Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta is headed back to Spain.

The 33-year-old defender joined Atletico on Thursday after 11 years at Chelsea.

