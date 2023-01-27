Transfer News: Done Deals, Tottenham Closing In On Chelsea Target, Bamba’s Agent Cools Arsenal Talk

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spurs Closing In On Chelsea Target

Tottenham are close to finalising a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Chelsea target Pedro Porro. This is after a day and night of intensive talks on Thursday. Tottenham are looking to make the Spaniard their second January signing after the arrival of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season. Antonio Conte currently has three right wing-backs at his disposal with Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty and Djed Spence all part of his squad, although Spence is potentially available for loan this January.

Bamba’s agent cools Arsenal talk

The agent of Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba has cooled talk of his client joining Arsenal before Tuesday’s January transfer deadline. Reports have strongly linked the 20-year-old with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side and talk on social media heightened when his agent, Filipe Macedo Alves, was seen in London.

“It’s true that I was in London, but I am just arriving from Germany, where I was watching Edmond Tapsoba’s game,” Alves told O Jogo. “Bamba is not the only player I work with. He [Bamba] has a player profile that is clearly of interest to many clubs, but today he is a Vitória player and is only focused on Monday’s game in Chaves. The market is open, but I’m not going to feed rumours.”

Chelsea to raid Everton for Amadou Onana

Chelsea will try to secure a transfer for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after missing out on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, reports The Times. Onana missed training earlier this week and is said to be unhappy with his situation at Goodison Park, where Everton are struggling to avoid relegation.

Leeds willing to pay £25m for McKennie

Sky Italy report Leeds United ready to pay €28m [£25m] plus add ons for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. Juventus value the player at €35m. The player’s current Juventus deal runs until the summer of 2025.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Wigan sacks Toure after just two months

Wigan Athletic has sacked Kolo Toure just two months after his managerial appointment. Toure only signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in late November, but a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions has brought an abrupt end to his spell as manager at the DW Stadium – after just 59 days.

OFFICIAL: Hopper joins Colchester

Tom Hopper has completed a move to Colchester United from Lincoln for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old scored 21 goals for the Imps in his 100 appearances across all competitions.

