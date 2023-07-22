Transfer News: Done Deals, Spurs rival Arsenal for long-term target, Verbal Amrabat offer

Spurs rival Arsenal for Douglas Luiz

Tottenham are interested in Douglas Luiz.

That’s according to The Sun, who say Spurs are set to fight it out with Arsenal for the Brazilian midfielder.

Aston Villa signed Luiz up to a new contract last season amid a bid from the Gunners.

And Tottenham are tipped to launch an offer of their own if Pierre Emile Hojbjerg leaves, amid links with Atletico Madrid.

Verbal Amrabat offer

Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Sofyan Amrabat’s agent, reports claim.

The Morroco star is linked with a move away from Fiorentina after a successful World Cup last season.

Foot Mercato says that both the Red Devils and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have made approaches.

However, Amrabat is currently holding out for a move to La Liga instead.

Bookmakers rank Everton chances after Anthony Elanga rejection

Nottingham Forest have emerged as the favourites to sign Anthony Elanga.

Everton held talks with the Sweden international over a departure from Manchester United. However, a report in the Mail this morning claimed that the Red Devils attacker rejected the Blues.

Odds BonusCodeBets have Everton at 9/4 but Steve Cooper’s side lead the chase.

Aston Villa sanction goalkeeper transfer as statement released

Aston Villa youth goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has joined League One side Exeter City on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old becomes Gary Caldwell’s sixth summer signing following a previous loan stint at Burton Albion last season. Sinisalo had been training with Exeter for several weeks while paperwork was being finalised between the two clubs.

A statement released by the Grecians reads: “Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has given his first interview since his loan move from Aston Villa was confirmed.

N Forest chasing Man Utd’s Henderson and Elanga

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United over deals for goalkeeper Dean Henderson and forward Anthony Elanga.

It’s understood they are exploring a loan move for Henderson and a permanent transfer for Elanga.

Henderson was on loan at Forest last season and suffered a serious thigh injury in January which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

His recovery from surgery has gone well and he’s currently with the United squad on their tour of the US.

Done Deals

Birmingham City sign former Blackpool forward on one-year contract

Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Birmingham City.﻿

The forward left Blackpool at the end of his contract last month and has been on trial at St Andrew’s in recent weeks.﻿

Chiquinho completes loan move﻿

Chiquinho will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Championship side Stoke City, joining Ki-Jana Hoever at the bet365 Stadium.﻿

