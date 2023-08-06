Transfer News: Done Deals, Sheffield United have interest in Tillman, Maguire replacement eyed

Sheffield United have interest in Tillman

Sheffield United are continuing to ramp up their pursuit of summer talent after registering an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman.

Last season’s Premier League survivalists want to reinforce their squad after a mixed first year back in the English top-flight and have asked the Bundesliga champions about taking the midfielder on loan.

Forest manager Steve Cooper went on a spending spree last year following the club’s return to the Premier League and is keen to make further improvements ahead of the new season getting underway on Friday, August 11.

Maguire replacement eyed

Ten Hag could still be in the market for a defender in the final weeks of the window as well. Harry Maguire ’s future remains in limbo as he waits to discover whether he will remain with the club beyond September 1.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked as a potential target, should Maguire complete his expected exit. Branthwaite, 21, is fresh off the back of a brilliant loan spell with PSV and is highly rated across Europe.

Man City add Florian Wirtz to list of potential replacements for Mahrez

Football Transfers reports that Manchester City are considering a move for Florian Wirtz, adding the young starlet to their list of potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez’s departure to Saudi Arabia has left City seeking a replacement, with Michael Olise and Jeremy Doku already under consideration, and now Wirtz.

At just 20 years old, Wirtz is hailed as one of the most talented prospects in world football and has been frequently linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen. The reports suggest that Leverkusen will demand a significant transfer fee,

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool heats up

Liverpool could get a helping hand from sponsors to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Football Insider reckon the Frenchman would rather join Liverpool than Chelsea and a season-long loan deal is being mooted.

The Reds would receive backing to pay his hefty salary although PSG currently want a permanent or loan-with-obligation deal.

BURNLEY EDGE CLOSER TO RECRUITING AJAX WINGER DARAMY

The Athletic report that Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have ‘reached an agreement’ with Ajax for Mohamed Daramy.

The 21-year-old Denmark international would move to Turf Moor on a loan deal with €15m obligation to buy involving add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Personal terms are still to be agreed and Burnley could yet face competition from clubs in France.

Done Deals

RASMUS HOJLUND SIGNS FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Rasmus Højlund has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

AGNESE BONFANTINI JOINS INTER ON LOAN

Following her renewal with Juventus Women until 30 June 2025, Agnese Bonfantini will continue her growth elsewhere for the 2023/24 campaign.

