Transfer News: Done Deals, Sanchez To Undergo Milan Medical, Mohamed Salah Set To Leave Liverpool
Sanchez To Undergo Milan Medical
Alexis Sanchez will undergo a medical at Inter Milan tomorrow. (Source: Di Marzio)
Mohamed Salah Set To Leave Liverpool
Al-Ittihad will offer him a salary that will make him the HIGHEST PAID player in the Saudi Pro League.
The Saudi club have already met his representatives in Doha and will offer him more wages than Cristiano Ronaldo.
They are convinced that Salah will be attracted to the prospect of playing in a Muslim country alongside his huge salary. (Source: relevo)
Ekitike Wants Premier League Move
Hugo Ekitiké prefers a move to the Premier League over Lyon this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Mbappe In Talks For PSG Contract Extension
Kylian Mbappé is now in talks for a contract extension with PSG.
Two options are on the table: Exercising his one-year extension to 2025 or Signing a completely new contract for a longer period. (Source: Sky Sports )
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Noha Lemina has left PSG and joined Sampdoria on a season-long loan. (Source: sampdoria)
OFFICIAL: Norwich have signed midfielder Pedro Lima from Palmeiras on a season-long loan. (Source: Norwich City FC)
