Transfer News: Done Deals, Roméo Lavia Set For Chelsea Medical, Ziyech To Galatasaray

Done Deal: Roméo La Set For Chelsea Medical

Young talent Roméo La is set to undergo medical tests at Chelsea after a staggering £53 million plus £5 million deal was agreed upon. This promising midfielder’s arrival is sure to inject fresh energy into the club’s lineup.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Galatasaray Eyeing Hakim Ziyech

Galatasaray has taken a step closer to signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. Although the deal is still subject to final details and medical tests, fans are hopeful that this dynamic player will make a significant impact on the Turkish club’s performance.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Leandro Paredes Joins AS Roma

AS Roma has secured the services of Leandro Paredes on a two-year deal, with the option for an additional season. The €4 million deal from PSG marks a strategic move for the Italian club to bolster its midfield.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Nottingham Forest’s Bid for Nuno Tavares

Nottingham Forest is making strides to acquire Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares on a permanent deal. Negotiations are in progress, with the English club aiming to strengthen their defense by bringing in this Portuguese left-back.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Aymeric Laporte’s Potential Move to Al Nassr

Al Nassr has upped their salary bid in pursuit of Aymeric Laporte. Although no formal proposal has been made, discussions are progressing well on personal terms. Manchester City seems open to facilitating the move, leaving fans curious about Laporte’s next chapter.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City’s Double Pursuit

Manchester City is actively working on a new bid for Lucas Paquetá and pushing for a move by Jeremy Doku. Paquetá’s potential arrival and Doku’s keen interest in the move are generating excitement among City supporters.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

