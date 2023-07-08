Transfer News: Done Deals, Romelu Lukaku To Juventus, Barca To Announce Vitor Roque Soon

Romelu Lukaku To Juventus

Juventus have started discussions with Chelsea about the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, with the blues prepared to cash in on the Belgian striker. (Source: Sky Sports )

Barca To Announce Vitor Roque Soon

Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of Vitor Roque imminently. (Source: Relevo)

Burnley Set To Sign Coulibaly

Burnley are set to sign Soumaila Coulibaly from Dortmund. It’s ‘HERE WE GO’ done.

He joins on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for around £15 million. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Miami Poised For Messi Presentation

Lionel Messi will be presented as a new Inter Miami player on July 16th. (Source: kauf sports)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m on a six-year contract. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)

OFFICIAL: Newcastle united have confirmed the signing in Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder joins the magpies on a 5-year deal from AC Milan. (Source: Newcastle United FC)

