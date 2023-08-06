Transfer News: Done Deals, Romelu Lukaku talks to accelerate, Raya deal close

Romelu Lukaku talks to accelerate

Meanwhile, speaking of Romelu Lukaku’s one-man quest to make those who used to love him hate him…

Juventus are hoping to seal the Belgian’s arrival as early as Monday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport say Juve want over £30m plus Lukaku for Dusan Vlahovic, with it deemed more likely Chelsea send the Belgian and around £20m.

Raya deal close

Arsenal are close to securing a deal for keeper David Raya despite their opening bid expected to be rejected.

The club have bid £20 million for the Brentford No 1, with a further £3 million pledged in add-ons. That is “slightly below” the valuation set by Thomas Frank and co, but according to The Athletic, both parties are still keen to finalise a move.

Manchester United receive offers from TWO Saudi Pro League sides

Manchester United have received Saudi interest for their out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly.

The Red Devils have received offers from two Saudi Pro League clubs for the 29-year-old defender who has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Bailly spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, after making just 20 Premier League appearances across the three years prior for Manchester United.

Inter ready €30m offer for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun after missing out on Gianluca Scamacca

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €30 million (£25.95m/$33.08m) offer for Folarin Balogun after failing to secure Gianluca Scamacca’s transfer.

According to Sky Italia, Inter are eager to bring in the 22-year-old USMNT striker to bolster their attacking department. They are ready to pay €25m (£25.62m/$27.57m) plus €5m (£4.32m/$5.51m) in bonuses and are also willing to add a hefty sell-on clause for the future.

EX-CITY DEFENDER EXPECTS GVARDIOL TO SHINE UNDER PEP

TNT Sports pundit Joleon Lescott believes Josko Gvardiol is well suited to the demands of playing defence under Pep Guardiola.

Find out what he had to say about the Croatia international in our exclusive chat below.

Done Deals

Matt Smith moves to St Johnstone

MK Dons can confirm Matt Smith has joined Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on a permanent transfer.

Smith, 23, joined the Dons from Manchester City in January 2022 and totalled 33 appearances during his time at Stadium MK.

ISHAQ ABDULRAZAK JOINS BK HÄCKEN ON LOAN

Ishaq Abdulrazak will play for Swedish side BK Häcke this season. The Nigerian midfielder joins the runner-up of the Swedish league on loan for 1 season.

Ishaq joined RSC Anderlecht from Sweden’s Nörrkoping last summer. In the past season, he played 6 games for the first team and 18 games for our RSCA Futures.

