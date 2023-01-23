Transfer News: Done Deals, Roma consider Ziyech as Zaniolo replacement, Billing considering move

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Roma consider Ziyech as Zaniolo replacement

Roma are eyeing Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech as an option to replace Nicolo Zaniolo, La Gazetta dello Sport says.

Zaniolo could leave the Italian side this month with Tottenham leading the race to sign him and Roma are looking for players who can take his place, highlighting Ziyech as one of the candidates.

Billing considering move

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is considering a shock January exit from the Vitality Stadium amid interest from Valencia, writes Ryan Taylor.

The Denmark international joined the Cherries for £15m from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019 and has been a staple ever since. But now he is willing to entertain the idea of a fresh challenge as Gary O’Neil’s side battle to keep their heads above water.

CHELSEA AND BARCELONA WILLING TO SWAP PLAYERS

Chelsea and Barcelona may organise a sensational swap deal in the final week of the window, claims a report.

The Blues have once again been the window’s leading spenders, having already parted with a whopping £162m on six players.

However, it seems Graham Potter’s side are not yet done and there may well be room for one final addition.

Los Blancos set to offer new contract to Dani Ceballos

Los Blancos will offer Dani Ceballos a new contract, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, and Real Betis are waiting in the wings to pick him up on a Bosman move.

The 25-year-old has put in a series of fine performances recently, forcing Los Blancos to consider keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Done Deals

Charlie McCann seals Rangers transfer exit as midfielder joins Forest Green Rovers in six figure deal

Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann has completed his £350,000 move to English League One side Forest Green Rovers.

And the Northern Ireland Under 21s international has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the ambitious Gloucestershire outfit.

Union Berlin complete signing of Croatia international from Celtic

Celtic bid farewell to right-back Josip Juranovic who has completed a switch to Union Berlin; the 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Chelsea; Celtic pay tribute to the Croatia international: “Everyone at the club wishes Josip all the best in his future career.

