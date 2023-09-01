Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

Done Deal: Sergio Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical

In a much-anticipated move, Sergio Reguilón is set to become the newest addition to the Manchester United squad. The Spanish left-back completed his medical examination last night, paving the way for his official signing with the Red Devils. This transfer is a significant boost to United’s defense as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

Moroccan midfielder Amrabat’s desire to join Manchester United has been a persistent storyline throughout the summer. Negotiations with Fiorentina are back on the table, and it appears that Amrabat’s determination to join the English giants remains unshaken. With Fulham not actively pursuing the player, Manchester United could be in pole position to secure his signature.

Done Deal: Bradley Barcola Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain has made a splash in the transfer market by signing Bradley Barcola on a five-year deal. The €45 million transfer fee, along with €5 million in add-ons to OL, showcases PSG’s commitment to bolstering their squad. Barcola’s signing was a top target for the club since the beginning of July, and it’s now official.

Done Deal: Liverpool and FC Bayern Exchange Documents for Ryan Gravenberch

In a potentially significant move, Liverpool and FC Bayern Munich have exchanged the main part of documents for the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch. This intriguing development hints at a potential midfield reinforcement for Liverpool, adding depth and versatility to their squad.

Philippe Coutinho’s Potential Move to Al Duhail

Qatari side Al Duhail is on the brink of signing Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. Talks are in progress with Aston Villa regarding payment terms, and if everything falls into place, Coutinho could be on his way to a new adventure in Qatar. The potential transfer signals a fresh chapter in Coutinho’s career, with Al Duhail securing a high-profile signing.

