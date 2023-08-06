Transfer News: Done Deals, Real Madrid wants Dusan Vlahovic, Burnley consider Summerville move

Real Madrid wants Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target for Real Madrid, should they miss out on Kylian Mbappe.

Tuttosport say Juve want in the region of £65m for the Serbian striker.

However, they are in talks with Chelsea to swap him for Romelu Lukaku and a pile of cash.

Burnley consider Summerville move

Burnely are considering a move for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Vincent Kompany and Co have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

And they are ready to switch their sights to Elland Road star Summerville, who has been linked with a move away following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Atalanta beat Inter Milan and Roma to Scamacca signing

Atalanta are closing in on a deal to sign West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca with the forward set to undergo a medical at the Serie A Club, according to reports.

Mail Sport had previously stated that several Italian sides were interested in signing the 24-year-old this summer, with Inter Milan and Roma both interested in the forward.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta have beaten both of the Italian giants to his signature.

Manchester United sign Rasmus Højlund in €85m deal from Atalanta

In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Danish striker Rasmus Højlund in a deal worth €75m plus €10m in add-ons.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a new striker this summer with reports indicating that the Atalanta forward was their top choice.

The 20-year-old signs a five-year contract until June 2023 with an option for a further year. Højlund becomes the fourth new face at Old Trafford this summer after moves for Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans.

CHELSEA REACTION TO SANCHEZ SWOOP

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart reacted to the signing the club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Done Deals

Crystal Palace sign Matheus França on five-year deal

Crystal Palace are delighted to announce the arrival of Matheus França on a five-year deal from Flamengo, subject to international clearance.

Renowned for his flair, physicality, high work rate and tenacious mentality, the 19-year-old is widely considered one of the most exciting attacking players in Brazil and, indeed, world football.

Former Carlisle United loan frontman joins Crawley Town

Former Carlisle United frontman Adam Campbell has made a League Two move.

The attacker has left Gateshead to join Crawley Town.

Campbell, 28, has joined on a one-year deal after the Sussex club paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

It sees the two time Carlisle loanee back in the EFL after four years in non-league, initially with Darlington and then, from 2021, Gateshead.

