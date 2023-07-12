Transfer News: Done Deals, Rayan Cherki, Edinson Cavani, Harry Kane & Romelu Lukaku

Rayan Cherki

Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic. (Source: ESPN & Julien Laurens)

Edinson Cavani

Valencia would like to part company with Edinson Cavani.

Boca Juniors are interested in the Uruguayan striker. (Source: Diario Olé)

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are set to step up their pursuit of Harry Kane after their first two bids worth €70m and €80m were rejected.

The German club are ready to spend €100M on the English striker and are preparing a new offer. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan plan to make an offer of €29M + €11M in add ons to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. (Source: The Telegraph)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Tottenham have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer. He’s penned a 5-year deal with the club. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur)

OFFICIAL: Atalanta have signed Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €10m + €1m add ons. He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal. (Source: Atalanta_BC)

Mr_Krabbs (

)